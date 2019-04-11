Assisted living home employee accused of stealing pills from 80-year-old resident

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An employee at an assisted living facility in Hartsville is accused of taking prescription pills from an elderly resident who was left in her care.
Hartsville police officers were called to Five Star Senior Living on West Carolina Avenue where they investigated claims that Kristy Winburn had stolen pills.
One employee advised officers that Winburn had taken 11 Percoset pills from an 80-year-old resident. The employee said Winburn was replacing the missing Percoset pills with vitamins and Tylenol pills and passing it off as “legitimate medication” for the 80-year-old, according to the police report.
When police interviewed Winburn about the stolen prescription pills, she admitted to taking four of the pills.
“The offender admitted to taking four of the pills while on duty and was clearly intoxicated as she was almost falling asleep, her head was nodding, and was clearly under the influence,” the police report stated.
The investigation also found that Winburn forged the signature of an employee for providing Tramadol, which is a schedule IV-controlled substance
Police arrested Winburn on Wednesday. She faces several charges including failing to report abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult, petty larceny and forgery.
She was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond.
