Work begins on extension of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People who live off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard will soon have another way to get into their neighborhood.
Construction has begun on the county’s multi-million-dollar project to extend the road.
Palmetto Pointe Boulevard is lined with neighborhoods, but there’s only one way in or out.
“Trying to get out of here in the morning out to US 17, traffic is backed up forever and a day,” said resident Jim Kent.
With a single access point, the current road is problematic for some who live off it, and at times, even unsafe.
“During, I believe it was Hurricane Michael, there was flooding even way back in this corner. And there was an issue with people even having an ambulance access the area," said resident Ron Lord.
Construction has begun on an extension of the road. The project is part of the county’s Ride III Program and comes at an estimated price tag of $7.5 million.
A new two-lane road will create another entrance extending from the dead end at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard to SC 544 at Big Block Road.
“It’s a blessing in disguise because we need a second way out of here," said Kent.
But while most who live there agree another access point is necessary, many are concerned about increased traffic.
“We’ll be a cut-through street and it’s going to create a lot more confusion at the intersection up at 17 Bypass," said Lord.
Neighbors who are against the project altogether worry about the safety of their children with the potential of drivers speeding through the neighborhood. Some said adding speed bumps would help put them more at ease.
“It’s going to create an awful lot of traffic, but if they keep the speed down and patrol it I think, you know, that’ll help a lot," said Kent.
South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the project’s anticipated completion date is November 30, 2019.
