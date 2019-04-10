Traffic Alert: Malfunctioning traffic light causes bumper-to-bumper traffic on Carolina Forest Blvd

Traffic was backed up on Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive on Wednesday morning. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 10, 2019 at 9:05 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 9:07 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Traffic is backed up on Carolina Forest Boulevard due to the traffic light being out at the intersection at River Oaks Drive.

A WMBF employee caught in the traffic captured images of cars virtually bumper-to-bumper and confirmed the light was out.

A real-time South Carolina Department of Transportation map shows the traffic is backed up from the Carolina Forest Boulevard/River Oaks Drive intersection to Mill Street in the area of The Farm.

Source: SCDOT
