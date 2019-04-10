Traffic Alert: Malfunctioning traffic light causes bumper-to-bumper traffic on Carolina Forest Blvd

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Traffic is backed up on Carolina Forest Boulevard due to the traffic light being out at the intersection at River Oaks Drive.
A WMBF employee caught in the traffic captured images of cars virtually bumper-to-bumper and confirmed the light was out.
A real-time South Carolina Department of Transportation map shows the traffic is backed up from the Carolina Forest Boulevard/River Oaks Drive intersection to Mill Street in the area of The Farm.
