Three-year-old child identified as victim in Chesterfield County triple shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people, including a three-year-old child, were shot and killed Tuesday in Chesterfield County, according to a news release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Hailey Brown, 27-year-old Cordarius Foster, and a three-year-old, whose name is not being released.
Deputies say the three individuals were found dead at a home on Society Hill Road in Cheraw.
“There is no threat to the community as it relates to this tragic situation. Please be mindful that this is the very tragic situation,” the release states.
Authorities said Tuesday that no suspect was in custody.
A motive has not been released.
