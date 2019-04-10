Surfside Beach, Georgetown Walmart stores scheduled for remodel in 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Walmart is expected to spend an estimated $45 million on store improvements and innovations for South Carolina locations in 2019.
According to a press release, part of that money will be spent remodeling eight stores in South Carolina, including two along the Grand Strand.
Those are the Surfside Beach location at 2751 Beaver Run Blvd., and the Georgetown store at 1310 N. Fraser St.
“2019 is going to be an exciting year for Walmart in South Carolina as we continue to focus on how to better serve our customers through innovation and investments so they can save both time and money,” said Sean Real, Walmart’s regional general manager for South Carolina, in a statement. “We are continuing our commitment to improving our store experience in South Carolina through store remodels, while also expanding our technology and innovative offerings that makes shopping faster and more convenient. Our team is energized and we’re looking forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations for what a great Walmart shopping experience can be like.”
The innovations set to be undertaken this year are grocery pickup and grocery delivery. Walmart plans to expand these two programs to 20 stores across the state by the end of the year.
Additional innovations include Walmart pickup towers, which are 16-foot tall vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store.
Walmart plans to add 18 pickup towers to stores across the state.
Autonomous floor scrubbers will also be used to clean and scrub the concrete floors, the release. The company plans to expand this new technology in 47 stores. Walmart plans to get all innovations and improvements done by the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.