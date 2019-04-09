Slain UofSC student to be honored with posthumous degree at spring graduation

“My daughter Samantha Josephson, more affectionately known to her family as ‘Sweet Pea.’ Let me tell you about my daughter. Samantha was bubbly, loving, kind and full of life. She had a plan. She worked hard, was graduating from college in May and starting law school in September,” she said. “Unlike him, Samantha valued human life and could never harm another soul. Unlike him, Samantha had love within her heart and purpose in her life, the life he brutally ended. He took away our daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin, and a friend to so many. His selfish, unspeakable, and violent actions have created a hole in the universe. A hole in our universe and we see the unimaginable ripple, affect her world.”