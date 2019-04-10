Ocean rescue crews gearing up for beach season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beach season is right around the corner and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s ocean rescue crews are preparing to make sure this season is a safe one for you and your family.
Since March, ocean rescue crews have been on weekend beach patrol. Right now, crews are conditioning indoors and once the water warms up in May, they’ll be out training once a month.
This will be ocean rescue’s fourth season patrolling the beach and the second season as the primary beach patrol. Battalion Chief Brian Mitchell with ocean rescue was brought on the team last year to help oversee crews.
“For the fire department, we had 33 swimmers enter the water. We had 16 rescues and 18 assists," said Mitchell.
Mitchell added there were two drownings last year.
Going into the beach season, Mitchell says the department added two new vehicles to provide faster and more efficient transportation. He added that right now, some new members are joining the crew and will have a total of around 40 members on staff for this season.
“Well we’re also out here, we even track the contacts that we have. We do a lot of preventative stuff again - same as the beach services and PD - all working together to hopefully prevent an incident from happening," said Mitchell.
Mitchell also says beach goers should be aware of the impacts of beach nourishment.
"Hopefully everyone will take that into account, it’s going to be a different beach than it was last year,” said Mitchell.
Starting Saturday, crews will be out on the beach every day.
