Myrtle Beach mayor says no to county head’s good-faith offer regarding hospitality fees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s mayor is saying thanks but no thanks to the Horry County Council chairman’s good-faith offer regarding the collection of hospitality fees within the city.
In an April 10 letter to county council chairman Johnny Gardner that was provided to WMBF News, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune thanked him for his April 3 correspondence, where he invited her and the mayors of other area municipalities to come together to settle disputes over the allocation of these fees.
“However, since the proposed funding source is the subject of litigation, we are unable to engage in negotiations under the terms prescribed in your letter and related attachments,” Bethune wrote.
Last month, the Myrtle Beach City Council made a motion to create a confidentiality agreement with Horry County and other cities looking to fund Interstate 73. Members said any discussions would most likely take place behind closed doors due to those lawsuits.
The city of Myrtle Beach sued Horry County in an effort to recover millions of dollars in hospitality fees city leaders claim were collected illegally.
Gardner previously said he wants discussion of taxpayer money to take place in public, instead of behind closed doors. Council members agreed and voted at their April 2 meeting to disapprove of Myrtle Beach’s confidentiality agreement.
During that same meeting, Gardner said he’d send the local mayors a proposal for the 1.5 percent hospitality fee, which included collecting the fee as has always been done in the past while also allocating a portion of it toward I-73. The remainder would be distributed to the cities and municipalities prorate what they collect during the year, he proposed.
Bethune stated in her letter to Gardner that Myrtle Beach’s position on the collection of hospitality fees within the city limits is illegal.
“Given that position, we do not see how that fee can be considered as the basis for a compromise or agreement among the parties in dispute,” Bethune wrote.
The mayor also called the county’s proposal unfair to Myrtle Beach residents and “legally questionable.”
“City residents and businesses already pay property taxes for county police and fire departments which largely serve the unincorporated areas,” Bethune’s letter stated. “The county’s proposal essentially double tax city residents by collecting a service fee within our jurisdiction to pay for services that city property owners already support through their taxes. Even if the fee were legal, we see no benefit to our constituents from that arrangement.”
Bethune ended the letter by saying the city’s “door remains open” to discussions consistent within her correspondence. The letter can be read in full below.
Horry County passed a resolution in 1996 to begin collecting the 1.5 percent hospitality fee through the sale of food, beverages, accommodations and amusements. The money, collected in the unincorporated areas and the municipalities, would help fund road projects through the RIDE I program.
Despite being set to expire on Jan. 1, 2017, the county extended the termination date of the hospitality tax’s “Sunset Provision” to Jan. 1, 2022. Myrtle Beach claims in the lawsuit that their consent was never sought prior to the ordinance’s enactment.
The hospitality fee has caused a rift in recent months between not only the county and Myrtle Beach, but other municipalities.
In addition to Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have each passed ordinances to keep their hospitality fees instead of sending them to the county.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.