Myrtle Beach considers tax increases to fund public safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A tax increase appears likely as Myrtle Beach City Council leaders began budget discussions on Wednesday for the upcoming year.
The current budget includes a 3 millage property tax increase. Officials said the increase would mean an average homeowner of a $250,000 house would pay around $30-$45 more each year.
City Manager John Pedersen said on Wednesday that the increase is needed in order for Myrtle Beach to continue implementing it’s public safety plan.
“The community said we want more public safety, we want a higher level of police protection that doesn’t come for free, unfortunately,” Pedersen said.
If approved, next year’s tax increase would generate more than a million dollars that would fund ten new officers and four vehicles for the police department.
The city’s public safety plan includes adding ten new officers each year as well as increasing salaries to retrain new recruits.
Pendersen said the initiatives have helped reduce violent crime recently, but they come with a reoccurring cost.
The plan could cost 14 mil over 7 years, which could raise taxes more than $200 annually for the average homeowner.
Myrtle Beach does have other potential funding sources, including the use of hospitality fees.
The city said it is still waiting to see how the lawsuit between the county on collection of hospitality fees plays out before it factors those costs into the budget.
“I’m holding out that we may not have to have the 3-mill tax increase, but right now it’s built into our recommendation,” Pedersen said.
The city could generate an additional $15.5 million dollars from the tourism fees, some of which could be allocated for public safety.
While the specific uses of the funds is still undetermined, city leaders said they are considering allocating around $7.5 million for I-73.
With or without funding from hospitality fees, public safety remains a top funding for Myrtle Beach in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Fifty-seven percent of the general fund is designated for public safety, which equates to around $51 million.
Last year, expenditures increased by $3.5 million, according to city documents. The city said the largest contributors to the increase was the addition of 10 new police officers, police and fire overtime and additional health insurance premiums.
The budget retreat is just the beginning of the process. The final budget will be approve around the end of May.
