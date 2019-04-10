Judge sentences registered sex offender who had 1,000 files of child porn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A registered sex offender from Horry County was sentenced on Tuesday to nine years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Harold Nello Harris pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
“This is a repeat offender who was already on probation, so we're glad he'll be off the streets," Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
Authorities arrested Harris in December 2017 on a probation violation. He was a registered sex offender at the time after being convicted of lewd act on a minor.
The probation agent discovered child pornography on Harris’ phone and referred the case to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force, according to investigators.
Harris confessed to receiving and exchanging child pornography files. Then the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for his phone and found 10 child pornography files stored on the phone and more than 1,000 files of child pornography in cloud storage in a Dropbox account belonging to Harris.
