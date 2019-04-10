Judge denies motion to toss confession of man accused of killing two Conway bank employees

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Family members of the two women killed during a 2017 Conway bank robbery were in federal court in Florence Wednesday as a judge denied a motion excluding the confession of the man accused in their murders.
Brandon Council faces a death sentence after he allegedly shot and killed Katie Skeen and Donna Major during the robbery of the CresCom Bank in Conway.
The defendant, clad in an orange jumpsuit, appeared emotionless as the hearing proceeded.
Judge Bryan Harwell noted in his ruling that Council voluntarily gave the confession, was read his Miranda rights, signed a form to wave those rights, didn’t request an attorney and indicated he wanted to talk.
In addition to denying the defense’s motion to toss Council’s reported confession, Harwell also denied a motion to exclude the search warrants involved in this case.
Four witnesses were called to the standing during the hearing. One was an FBI agent, who testified he read Council his Miranda Rights, which were waived, and then interviewed him. Another was the officer in charge of obtaining the search warrant after the defendant allegedly said a handgun was inside a Mercedes.
Roughly 10 members of the victims’ families were inside the courtroom. They remained quiet throughout and showed no emotion.
What was not discussed during the hearing was a motion recently filed by Council’s attorneys asking that his visitor logs at the Florence County Detention Center be suppressed and not open to discovery by the prosecution.
