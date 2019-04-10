Horry students put their minds together for annual Technology Fair

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of Horry County students put their bright minds together for the 10th Annual Technology Fair at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Students compete in a number of ways, including a Rubik's cube challenge and LEGO league robotics.
While the students were able to showcase their skills and ideas, they also learned some important life skills.
"It's not necessarily the content that was presented, it's about what they did, how they got there, what they learned from it and giving them the opportunity to showcase their soft skill,” said Ashley Gasperson, digital communications coordinator for Horry County Schools. “Communicating with people, making eye contact and being able to share their ideas."
There were more than 60 judges at the fair, as well as programmers, web designers and even council members.
