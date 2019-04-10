Horry County unveils new 911 dispatch technology focused on improving response times

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Every second counts during an emergency, and Horry County officials says a new dispatch system will help to maximize every one of those seconds.
They unveiled the new system during a news conference on Monday. They said it aims to streamline communication between victims and first responders.
The Police Priority Dispatch System, or PPDS for short, will prompt dispatchers on a series of information-gathering questions unique to a variety of emergencies and sharing critical information with first responders in real time.
“Because we are asking you those questions, we’re able to get better answers out to our field responders, who will know what to expect when they get there” said Renee Hardwick, director of Horry County 911 Communications.
“Most of the information that they’re getting and pushing out will be going to our officers in their cars. They’ll have this information going into their calls. They’ll know what to expect going in and hopefully a lot less questions our officers are going to have," Horry County Police Deputy Chief Lance Winburn.
With an estimated cost of nearly $300,000, officials said PPDS is an investment in the safety of Horry County, it’s citizens and visitors.
""It just shows the continued vision that Horry County has, that 911 has," said Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson. “They continue to evolve and make things better. And by doing that it makes our community safer.”
Officials said the new system will not only improve speed in emergency situations but also accuracy of information
