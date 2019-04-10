FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues, another mild Thursday expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High pressure has provide beautiful weather for Wednesday across the coast. As we head into the next 24 hours, not many changes will be expected. Lows tonight will remain mild with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s along the beach. Look for cooler temperatures inland near Florence with readings in the low-mid 50s.
If you have any outdoor plans Thursday, you could not ask for better weather. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.
The humidity will start to return on Friday, resulting in a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Don't worry, most of the day should be rain-free with a few scattered chances possible. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-upper 70s.
The warmth will continue for the weekend as highs climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. With the increased humidity, we cannot rule out a storm or two for Saturday afternoon.
The best chance for rain in the next seven days looks to be Sunday after sunset. A cold front will approach the Grand Strand and bring a line of showers and storms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, especially to our west. With the loss of sunshine, storms should weaken as they move through our area.
We are still a few days away from the fine details. Of course, we will continue to keep you updated on social media, on air and on our First Alert Weather App.
Have a great evening.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.