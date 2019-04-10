FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies, windy and mild today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much drier air will move into the Carolinas today resulting in a sunny and mild forecast through Thursday.
Lingering clouds will gradually thin out and clear out during the mid to late morning hours as a surge of dry air moves down the coast from the north. This surge of dry air will be accompanied by gusty winds at times today especially near the beach where winds will gust to 30 mph at times. Temperatures in the lower 60s this morning will climb into the lower and middle 70s this afternoon.
Tonight will be clear with temperatures in the 50s to near 60.
Thursday will offer up another round of sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.
By Friday, humidity will start to return and will result in a few afternoon and evening showers and storms but most of the day will be rain-free. Temperatures will start a warming trend with afternoon readings in the upper 70s.
The weekend will feature plenty of warmth both Saturday and Sunday as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s at the beach and into the lower 80s inland. Humidity will continue to creep up and will result in a spotty shower or storm Saturday afternoon.
The best chance of storms this weekend arrives after sunset on Sunday as a cold front approaches. A line of showers and storms will likely blow through the region Sunday night and some of the storms could be on the strong side.
