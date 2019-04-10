FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Thursday followed by more shower and storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and breeze weather continues today before more humidity and a few showers and storms return this weekend
If you have any outdoor plans today, you could not ask for better weather. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Breezes will remain gusty at times especially near the beaches.
The humidity will start to return on Friday, resulting in a few showers at times. The spotty showers will be possible at time during the day Friday, but there will be plenty of dry time in between. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will reach the mid-upper 70s.
The warmth will continue for the weekend as highs climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. With the increased humidity, we cannot rule out a storm or two for Saturday afternoon.
The best chance for rain in the next seven days looks to be Sunday after sunset. A cold front will approach the Grand Strand and bring a line of showers and storms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, especially to our west. With the loss of sunshine and a more stable atmosphere, storms will likely weaken as they move through our area Sunday evening.
We are still a few days away from the fine details. Of course, we will continue to keep you updated on social media, on air and on our First Alert Weather App.
