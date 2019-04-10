Deal Diva: Conway woman offers classes to help families save on grocery bill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With grocery prices steadily going up, every penny counts and any idea to save helps.
One Conway woman said in one year she has saved thousands of dollars on her grocery bill by couponing. Now, she’s offering a class to help other families.
Shunnika Friend likes to think of herself as the “Coupon Diva.”
“For this last year, I actually looked at my receipts and I saved over $2,000,” said Friend.
With a family of five, she’s likes to save where she sees fit.
“Even eating out we’ll save with coupons,” she said.
On her quick trip to Bi-Lo, Friend said she is only shopping for the items on sale and what she has coupons for.
This week at BI-LO there’s a ‘BUY ONE GET ONE FREE’ special on the General Mills brand Honey Nut Cheerios cereal. Other Cheerios flavors were two for $5.
Friend has a coupon for a dollar off two boxes, so she was able to purchase four boxes for about about $7.
According to Friend, first-time couponers can start small by only shopping for the items needed on their weekly grocery list. She also said Wednesdays is the best day to make your shopping plan.
“Get your coupon and then look at the circulars. The circulars come out every Wednesday for each grocery store,” Friend said. "Drug store circulars come on Sundays. It’s maybe an hour. If you look over the papers and your coupons, it’s really not that time-consuming. "
Friend is now offering classes to help more families learn the art of saving.
For everything on her list, Friend saved about $30.
If you are interested in signing up for a coupon class, click here.
