CCU head football coach connects with fans before football season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chanticleer’s head football coach is working hard in his first year to build a connection with Coastal Carolina fans on and off the field.
On top of recruiting players, Jamey Chadwell has been recruiting fans at local meet and greets, making sure fans pack out Brooks Stadium for the 2019 season.
He was in Murrells Inlet on Tuesday to get people excited about the upcoming season.
“I think [the fans] are learning the values we have and who we are, they can get behind but sometimes the players are easier to recruit,” said Chadwell.
Since March, Chadwell has made stops in North Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Loris, Socastee, Conway, Little River and Murrells Inlet where fans got to hang out with him and talk some football.
“The energy is really up and that’s what we really need. If you don’t have that you’re not gonna be a success,” said Coastal Carolina fan Don Taylor.
Of course winning is always a priority, especially when trying to fill a 20,000 seat stadium where CCU went 1-4 last season, but that was last year.
“Come to a game, we need those people in the seats and we’ve got a lot of seats,” said Taylor.
As Coach Chadwell and the Chants continue their conditioning throughout the summer, he promised fans they will see a team that leaves everything on the field and gets fans excited about coming to watch CCU football.
“It’s about the community, our student body, we want to do everything we can to represent them well and I believe we will do that every time we’re out there on the football field,” said Chadwell.
If you’d like the chance to meet Coach Chadwell he will be at the Warehouse in Conway on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The first game of the season is scheduled for August 31, 2019 against Eastern Michigan at the newly renovated Brooks Stadium.
