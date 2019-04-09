Total Wine & More hosts soft opening; grand opening slated for Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The highly-anticipated Total Wine & More store in Myrtle Beach opened its doors for a soft opening on Tuesday to make sure everything runs smoothly for its big grand opening.
The soft opening goes until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The grand opening celebration will start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Seaboard Street location. It used to be an HH Gregg store.
The store offers a selection of wine, spirits and beer.
A portion of the grand opening sales from April 11 to April 14 will go to support the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.
