Student Spotlight: Undefeated high school track star signs with Coastal Carolina University

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington County native is making her way to Myrtle Beach to attend Coastal Carolina University on an athletic scholarship.
High school senior and track star Kadasia Evans holds multiple state and region titles.
“I know CCU is going to take me to different places when I get there,” said Evans.
When Evans signed on the dotted line to run for the Chanticleers, she made it official alongside her coaches, family, friends and mentors.
“We are super proud of your academic accomplishment, your honor roll and your athletic accomplishment and I appreciate you always demonstrating falcon pride so congratulations to you," said Darlington High School Principal Cortney Gehrke.
Evans is a five-time region champion in the high jump, a two-time region champion in both the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles and a member of Darlington High School’s 4x400-meter record-holding relay team.
“I’m a four state champ in the high jump and I broke the school record in the 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles. The 100 is a 15.6 and the 400 is a 107,” Evans added.
Evans’ entire high school career has been undefeated.
“I did go to state my seventh-grade year, but I lost it was devastating. But it just made me come back my eighth-grade year even more powerful and that’s when I won my first state ring.”
When Evans was 9 years old, she said she knew it was something she wanted to do for the rest of her life.
“I love this place, leaving it is going to be so sad," explained Evans as she thought about leaving Darlington County. However, she’s ready to take on the collegiate level of competing and said she has very fitting advice for other student athletes.
“I would say never give up even if you do run into an obstacle and think it’s your breaking point. It’s not, it’s just like a hurdle, just jump over it and keep going," stated Evans.
Evans plans to major in biology or biochemistry at CCU.
