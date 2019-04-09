Showers and storms continue through the evening hours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday has been gloomy, cloudy and filled with plenty of showers and storms. That trend will continue as we head into the evening hours.
Our severe weather threat is still limited due to the tremendous amount of cloud cover and early morning showers. With no sunshine today, additional energy for stronger storms is tough to find.
The Storm Prediction Center downgraded our severe threat to a marginal risk earlier this morning, reducing the overall threats for wind, hail and even tornadoes.
As we head into the evening hours, we will still hold onto the rain chances. Storms are working in from the southwest and will continue to do so throughout the evening hours. Most of the area will see showers with a few embedded storms still possible.
If you are looking for a change in the pattern, you will not have to search far. Showers and clouds slowly move out overnight, allowing for a calmer Wednesday and Thursday.
Look for highs to climb into the low-mid 70s on both Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
Our next system will arrive with an approaching cold front for Friday and possibly into part of Saturday. We will continue to fine tune the weekend forecast as more data becomes available.
