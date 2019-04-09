SC Attorney General’s Office to prosecute multiple child porn cases in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office revealed on Tuesday that it will be prosecuting multiple child porn cases in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
The cases span from Myrtle Beach and all the way to Darlington County.
A Myrtle Beach man was taken into Tuesday morning, accused of distributing child pornography, according to the SCAG.
James Albert McClung, 46, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Warrants obtained by WMBF News show that from February 2016 to April 2017, McClung downloaded 10 files containing child pornography.
The felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years of prison for each charge.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
In Conway, a man was taken into custody last Thursday after he was accused of uploading a file containing child pornography.
Derick Dee Herrington, 34, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The investigation began last October after the SCAG’s office received a cyber tip regarding the possible uploading of child pornography, according to a Conway police report.
Authorities tracked the IP address to a home in the 1100 block of Green Loop, where they served a search warrant and seized several items.
Investigators said Herrington possessed multiple files of child pornography.
A Florence man is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the SCAG’s office.
A press release states 18-year-old Samuel Joseph Lee Holiman is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Holiman was arrested on last Thursday. Investigators accuse him of distributing and possessing files of child pornography.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Holiman was released April 4 on a $20,000 surety bond.
Authorities arrested a Darlington man who is accused of possessing child pornography.
Johnny Calhoun McInville, 48, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service assisted with the execution of the search warrant and arrest.
WMBF News asked if these cases are connected in anyway. Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said they are not connected. He said their Internet Crimes Against Children team and law enforcement agencies are working on these cases all the time often get several all at once.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.