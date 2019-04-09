Requests for new mattresses, pillows now being accepted for Florence flood victims

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – IMPACT Ministries is accepting requests from Hurricane Florence flood victims for new mattresses with bed frames and pillows.
According to a news release, families may request one queen mattress and up to two twin mattresses based on the number of children living in their home. Two My Pillows per bed may also be requested, however limited bedding is available. Once all the mattresses have been claimed and assigned to families, registration will remain open to start a waiting list, the release states.
The mattresses will be available for pick-up at the Socastee Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on April 27.
For an application and volunteer sign up information, click here.
