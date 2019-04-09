Report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leads to Florence man’s arrest on child porn charges

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
A press release states 18-year-old Samuel Joseph Lee Holiman is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Holiman was arrested on April 4, the release state. Investigators allege he distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Holiman was released April 4 on a $20,000 surety bond.
