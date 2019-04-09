Police: Man wanted for robbing jewelry store at gunpoint

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a Kay Jewelers store on Fayetteville Road at gunpoint last weekend.
At around 8:30 p.m. on April 6, the suspect brandished a firearm and took items from the business before leaving the scene, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.
Police say the suspect was dressed in a red, white, gray and blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and gray ball cap with a red bill.
If you have information regarding this incident or the identification of the suspect, call Det. Evan Whitley with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
