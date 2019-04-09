Police: Man shot inside car; 3 suspects on the loose

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for three people connected to a shooting.
Officers were called on Sunday to the emergency room of Southeastern Regional Medical Center about a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police spoke to the victim who said he was driving on Rowland Avenue, in the area of 31 Street, when he heard some yelling and saw three people wearing hoodies walk toward the driver’s door.
The victim told officers he heard a loud bang and realized he was shot in the arm and then drove himself to hospital.
Police do not have any additional information on the suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the identification of the suspects is asked to call Lumberton Police Department Detective Jennifer White at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.