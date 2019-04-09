Perdue Farms completes expansion; will create 100 new jobs in Pee Dee

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The economic growth in Dillon County is flourishing, this time with an expansion of a major company.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that Perdue Farms completed a $25 million expansion at its harvest operation on Highway 9 West in Dillon.
The company expanded its portioning and marinating operations, added a state-of-the-art shipping cooler, installed an automated pallet storage system and constructed office space to occupy more than 28,000 square feet at the existing facility.
"We're seeing the prosperity spread out to the rural areas in South Carolina. The Inland Port here in Dillon is a part of that equation and we want to keep it going. We want there to be plenty of good solid work for people in South Carolina cause that leads to better education, that leads to better futures for all of our people,” McMaster said.
The expansion will create 100 additional jobs.
Perdue Farms has created more than 1,200 jobs in the Pee Dee region since 1992.
A $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was awarded to Dillon County to help with costs related to the project.
The company said the expansion took two years to complete.
