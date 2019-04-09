One injured, one in custody following reported shooting near Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Truluck Johnson Road near Galivants Ferry, Horry County police spokesperson Mikalya Moskov said Tuesday morning.
Horry County Police Lt. Mark Bonner confirmed that one person, in their mid-40s, was injured. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in surgery, he added.
Bonner also confirmed that a suspect is in custody. The person’s name and specific charges were not immediately available.
Police were first called out at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
