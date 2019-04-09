One arrested, one sought in 2002 Robeson County murder

Left: Larkie Lowry; Right: Jimmy Ray Oxendine (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Brad Dickerson | April 9, 2019 at 3:27 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 3:40 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One man has been arrested and a second is being sought in connection with a 2002 Robeson County murder.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. He said 61-year-old Larkie Lowry was arrested that morning, while authorities are searching for 55-year-old Jimmy Ray Oxendine.

Warrants charging first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy have been issued for both, according to Wilkins.

The charges stem from the Sept. 30, 2002 shooting death of 44-year-old Ronnie Locklear. Wilkins said the victim was found in the front yard of his Red Springs home, dead from gunshot wounds.

Ronnie Locklear, 44, was found shot to death in Robeson County in 2002. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
