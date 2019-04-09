New law expands hemp industry in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina’s hemp industry is growing under a new law recently signed by Governor Henry McMaster that will change the future of the crop in the state.
Palmetto Harmony is home to Horry County’s sole hemp farm, sowing the seeds for the future of the industry here.
“Last year we did a total of about four acres, total with all of our greenhouses and everything. This year we’re looking at growing up to about 40 acres," said Palmetto Harmony CEO Janel Ralph.
Hemp and marijuana come from the cannabis species. But unlike its cousin, hemp contains less than 0.3% of THC, the chemical in marijuana that gives you a high.
“From your clothing, to textiles, to plastics, to bio fuels, to furniture, to building supplies, to concrete, they call it ‘hempcrete,’ basically anything you touch on a day-to-day basis can actually be made out of hemp," said Ralph.
Plants at Palmetto Harmony are grown, harvested, and extracted for CBD oil which is then used in the company’s health and wellness products.
“I’ve been in the industry since 2014. When I first got into the CBD industry about 5% of the population even knew what it was, and now you’re hearing it everywhere," said Ralph.
Despite the rapidly growing popularity of CBD, Ralph is currently one of only 40 farmers in the state previously allowed to cultivate hemp this year. But that will change under a bill recently signed into law which removes the cap on how many farmers can grow hemp, and opens the door for more than a hundred applicants previously turned away.
“This is a huge opportunity for farmers especially in South Carolina because our tobacco industry has pretty much gone away and if you can grow organic tobacco, it’s just like growing this plant. It’s the exact same thing.”
The bill also removes restrictions on the number of acres that can be planted. Ralph said without these limitations she believes farmers will begin to grow large-scale crops for grain and fiber production.
“It’s fortunate for us that this bill passed because now we are going to be a competitor on the world stage for this,” Ralph said.
