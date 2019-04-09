Myrtle Beach man accused of distributing child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is in custody for allegedly distributing child pornography, according to Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Online records show James Albert McClung, 46, was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
More details are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.