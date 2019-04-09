Midlands man wants you to ‘Win the Car or Keep the Cash’ to raise money to fight cancer

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Inspired by his late friend who died after a battle with cancer, a Midlands man is raising money for a cure and hoping to give you a new car or $30,000 dollars in the process.
Michael Anthos is one of several people competing in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Man and Woman of the Year competition.
Anthos’ 4-year-old daughter, Olivia, is helping her dad to spread the word and we caught up with her and her dad at a park in Lexington.
“What are we doing to help the kids?” Anthos asked Olivia.
“We’re trying to stop cancer!” replied Olivia.
“One of the things that they’re teaching at her daycare is to be giving and kind, and so I think this goes along with that and can show her, ‘Hey, look, whatever you do in your life, I want you to be involved in your community and help people out,” said Anthos.
That’s also Anthos’ goal through his “Win the Car or Keep the Cash” contest. Anthos has long been a car buff. Five years ago, he lost his good friend and car buddy, William Turner, to cancer. Turner was known to many as “Chef” as he served as the culinary teacher at Blythewood High School.
“I was a Mustang guy and he was a Camaro guy, and so we would go to a lot of car events together and all that,” said Anthos.
He said as he was thinking of a way to try and raise a lot of money for LLS and giving away a car was one of the first things that came to mind.
“We said, 'Well Gee! Win the mustang or win the Camaro, how awesome would that be? So that’s kind of how all of this came about.”
If you don’t want the brand new 2019 Ford Mustang GT or 2019 Chevy Camaro SS, Anthos said you can keep $30,000 cash. To keep your chances higher, he and his fundraising team decided to set a limit, and they said they’ll only sell 1,200 tickets.
“There’s a limited number of raffle tickets, so it’s great chances of winning and it’s way better than playing the lottery,” said Lisa Hostetler Brown, president of Sherwood Forest SC who is helping Anthos to host the giveaway.
If you decide to purchase a ticket, your money could help Anthos win the title of LLS Man of the Year in the Midlands, but he said it’s about so much more than that.
“Honestly, it's not about me, it's about the kids and really helping them,” said Anthos. “They need all of our help and as much money as we can raise for this disease.”
His daughter Olivia also chimed in, “We need money to stop cancer!”
Tickets cost $100 and Anthos said they are tax-deductible. Because the giveaway is hosted on the site “Eventbrite,” there is a fee of a little more than $7.00 to process the purchase.
You have until May 2nd to buy a ticket or until the 1,200 tickets run out.
The drawing for the car or the cash is on May 4.
