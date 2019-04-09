Loris man dies after being hit by vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Loris man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, the victim has been identified as Markus Herbert Rhinehardt, 38, of Loris. Edge said that Rhinehardt, who was originally from Washington state, died at the scene from internal injuries.
The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. near the intersection of Holmestown Road and Blue Jay Drive, according to Trp. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 pickup truck was traveling east on Holmestown Road when the vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway, Tidwell said.
It was not immediately known if any charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
