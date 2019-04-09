Local group finds otter on Pawleys Island beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – An otter decided to take a rest on Pawleys Island late Monday afternoon.
The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts, which is a group of volunteers dedicated to sea turtle conservation in Georgetown and Horry County, received a call from the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Charleston. It was about an otter on Pawleys Island that was lethargic in the surf.
A volunteer responded to the beach but apparently it had been spooked and went back out in the ocean.
The otter was spotted about 30 minutes later about 200 yards further north, according to SCUTE’s Facebook page.
SCUTE warns people that if they see the otter, do not attempt to assist it. Volunteers say that the animals can carry rabies. If you see the other, contact the Pawleys Island Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.