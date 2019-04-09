LIST: Restaurant openings and closings

By WMBF News Staff | April 9, 2019 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 11:25 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Looking to try something new for dinner?

To help, WMBF News is keeping a list of all new restaurants opening their doors along the Grand Strand.

The flip side is also keeping up-to-date with all restaurant closings.

Know of a new restaurant opening its doors? Or one that’s closing? Please email WMBF anchor Eric Weisfeld at eweisfeld@wmbfnews.com.

OPENINGS

CLOSINGS

  • Denny’s – Loyola Drive near the U.S. 17 Bypass and S.C. 544 – Closed in March
  • Lincoln Park Bar and Grill – Surfside Beach – Closed indefinitely
  • Applebee’s – 76th Avenue North location in Myrtle Beach
  • Ruby Tuesday’s – Myrtle Beach Mall location and S.C. 544 location near Kohl’s

