Former NMB official turns down plea deal in criminal sexual conduct case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The son of a Horry County councilman will head to trial after he rejected a plea deal.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Harold Worley Junior was offered a deal that required him to plead guilty to three counts of cruelty to children.
According to the SCAG’s office, the prosecutor would have recommended no jail time, but instead probation and parenting classes. It would be up to the judge to decide if Worley would have received any jail time.
Worley turned down the deal and now will go to trial where he faces criminal sexual conduct charges, along with charges for criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful neglect of a child.
He is accused of sexually assaulting two children in North Myrtle Beach back in 2016.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case because he is the son of Horry County councilman Harold Worley.
