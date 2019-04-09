FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and storms still likely, severe storm threat is lower

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with another round of thunderstorms at times. Some of the storms could produce strong winds and hail.
A slow moving storm system will move across South Carolina this afternoon and evening. Clusters of showers and storms will move across the area from time to time today. With warm and humid weather in place, there will be plenty of fuel available for some of the storms to grow strong with gusty winds and small hail possible in a few of the storms.
The risk of severe thunderstorms with strong winds and hail this afternoon looks to be decreasing. Clouds and showers this morning are helping to keep the atmosphere a bit more stable. Rain and thunderstorms are still likely, but the chances of strong winds and larger hail have decreased.
From the late morning through midday and into the afternoon, a few different rounds of showers and storms will be likely. With cold air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, lightning and hail will be possible with a few of the storms today. Gusty winds are possible as well, but the risk of damaging winds has also decreased.
The latest severe weather probabilities include:
A 5% chance of hail with some storms today.
A 5% chance of winds of 50 to 60 mph with some of the storms.
Only a 2% risk of an isolated tornado.
The morning hours will feature quiet weather with just a few showers at times. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will once again warm quickly today reaching the upper 70s in most areas.
Drier and more stable air will work it’s way into the region overnight.
The rest of the week looks calmer with highs in the low-mid 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances return on Friday.
