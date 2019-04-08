Watch: Bus crashes into NYC restaurants

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Scary moments were caught on camera early Sunday morning as a city's bus crashes into a pair of eateries in queens.
The crash was caught on surveillance camera.
On the video, you can see the glare of headlights before a Metro Transit Authority bus makes an unintended stop through the front window of a Little Caesar’s Pizza.
A wall of glass there and at the Bagels Plus next door were shattered. Tables went flying.
Even after the impact, the bus rolled forward into the pizza place.
“The way the bus came in, looked like it was 50 to 60 miles an hour,” said Mohammed Rahman, co-owner of Little Caesar’s Pizza.
Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the MTA says the Q-18 bus was headed south when a speeding vehicle ran a red light and struck the bus on its side.
That allegedly caused the bus to run off the road and slam into the building.
A vehicle outside the building was also damaged.
The MTA said the driver is being treated for wrist and foot injuries at a hospital.
There were no passengers on the bus, and no customers in either store.
Ray Rahman, the owner of Bagels Plus, said two employees were inside prepping food.
“They saw the light and the buses coming, and they run away in the back,” he said.
People who live in the neighborhood said if it happened a little later, dozens of customers could have been hurt.
It’s not clear how long it will take to rebuild the businesses.
“Thank God there were no fatalities, no injuries, because you can replace the damage but you cannot replace human beings,” Mohammed Rahman said.
Police are investigating to determine who was at fault. No charges have been filed at this time.
