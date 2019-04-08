Suspect in Hania Aguilar’s kidnapping, murder due back in court

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The case against a man accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a Lumberton girl is back in court.
Police in Robeson County said 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was kidnapped while warming up her aunt’s truck outside her Lumberton home last November. That’s when the girl was kidnapped, disappearing along with her aunt’s vehicle.
The search for Aguilar continued for weeks, culminating with her being found naked and dead under a plastic table in a muddy puddle in the woods in Lumberton.
On Monday, the court will hear the case against the man police say carried out the heinous crime.
Michael McLellan is scheduled for a court hearing Monday morning. However, it’s not clear yet if he’ll appear, as he’s been a no show during his last hearings.
