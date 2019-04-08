North Myrtle Beach police hosting women’s self-defense course

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is hosting a women’s self-defense course through the RAD program, also known as Rape Aggression Defense, during the month of April.
It’s a four-part course available for women ages 13 and up. Classes are held every Saturday this month at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center.
For those who start a class, it’s encouraged that they finish. Those looking to get in on the action have to attend the first class offered.
The training incorporates awareness building, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance, as well as hands-on self-defense training by experienced RAD instructors. Women and girls learn such techniques as proper kicking, knee strikes, and punches. However, self-defense methods can include more strategies than just physical retaliation.
NMBPD Lance Cpl. Amy Vicks is one of those instructors. She said it’s important to always be prepared and hopes this inspires other women to learn these potentially life-saving skills in the event of an emergency.
“Amazing. I was just at an event last night (Sunday) and a woman came up to me - a couple women came up to me - and said we took the class with your partner and then we took the class with you and your partner and it’s the most amazing class," Vicks said.
According to Vicks, there’s no single defense move that can be used in all scenarios. That’s why instructors focus on forming methods to assess situations and ways to react.
Vicks said with many people glued to their cellphones these days, it makes them easy targets. That’s why always being aware of your surroundings and being prepared is key.
“The biggest thing is they know they have the ability that they can defend themselves if something bad happens to them, and the next thing is just the empowerment. We’ve had women in these classes that have been victims of an aggression situation like rape or anything like that and they come back so they don’t have to be a victim again and it empowers them. It’s just an amazing experience and amazing to watch it,” said Vicks.
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department will host another free RAD course for women in August.
