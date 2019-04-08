North Myrtle Beach begins expansion of public parking spaces

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach visitors will soon have more places to park when they head to the beach.
The city of North Myrtle Beach announced Monday that work on expanding public parking spaces in lots from 4th Avenue North to 18th Avenue North is underway.
The project will create about 200 additional public parking spaces.
The work requires the temporary removal of plumbing for outdoor showers, dune walkovers and signage. The items will be replaced after the project is complete, according to a new release.
City leaders have been working with a parking consultant on short-term and long-term solutions to address the parking shortage in North Myrtle Beach.
In March, leaders gave the go-ahead for the extension of ten existing beach parking lots from their current end points to the conservation lines.
They also gave the go-ahead for a trial run of a shuttle that would take people from a nearby elementary school to the beach.
North Myrtle Beach leaders and the parking consultant are still working on Phase II of the study, which is looking at long-term parking solutions.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.