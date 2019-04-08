Man connected to Facebook Live shooting enters plea, could get out of jail soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One of the men connected to a shooting in Myrtle Beach that was captured on Facebook Live entered a plea in the case and could get out of jail soon.
Tyron Steele entered an Alford plea on Monday to accessory before the fact of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. An Alford plea is when the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.
“It is the state’s position that Mr. Steele’s involvement was limited to a conversation with the co-defendants to create a plan to beat up the intended victim. He never got out of the car or physically engaged beyond the planning,” Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said.
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Steele to 72 days with a credit for the 72 days time served.
The man who fired the shots on Ocean Boulevard on June 18, 2017 pleaded guilty in the case last month.
Derias Jshawn Little pleaded guilty to carjacking, attempted murder and a possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Authorities said Little and several others were along Ocean Boulevard when a fight broke out after Little sucker punched a person from behind. They said Little also fired shots and exchanged gunfire with a motel security guard. Police said that’s when he took a car at gunpoint from a driver and a passenger.
All of it was streamed on Facebook Live by Bubba Hinson.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.