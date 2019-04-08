Juvenile located after running away from Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health, according to police

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A juvenile was located and returned to the Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health facility after running away over the weekend, according to Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt.
Brandt said the incident happened on Saturday and the juvenile was found a short time after leaving.
This weekend’s incident comes as the behavioral treatment facility is under investigation for numerous staff misconduct, abuse, and exploitation allegations.
Last month, Florence police said a patient attempted to jump off a lower roof of the building. Officials with Palmetto Pee Dee said the resident did not jump at any time and turned from the roof on her own, without injury.
