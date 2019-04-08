Judge finds probable cause exists to move forward case of two former HCSO officers charged in drowning deaths of two women

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A judge ruled that probable cause exists for a case against two former Horry County Sheriff’s Office corrections officers charged in the deaths of two mental health patients to move forward.
That was the decision Monday at a hearing in Marion County for defendants Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop.
Flood is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless homicide in the drowning deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton last September. Co-defendant Stephen Bishop was in the front seat of the HCSO transport van that was transporting the two patients while Flood was reportedly driving.
Bishop was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
During the hearing, the court heard from a member of the State Law Enforcement Division, who read from Flood’s affidavit about what happened that day.
The affidavit stated that Flood was late to work. He and Bishop then went to Loris to get the patients, both of whom were non-combative.
The deputies then were heading to McLeod Hospital on Highway 9 in Marion County when they came upon the flood barriers and two National Guardsmen, according to the affidavit.
Flood’s affidavit indicated the National Guardsmen gave them permission to go around the barrier, and he went slow because of the floodwaters that were the result of Hurricane Florence.
Eventually, the transport van started to float and was pushed to a guard rail and the two deputies fought to get out of the van and rescue the women as the water overtook the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Bishop attempted to shoot the locks off to free the women, according to Flood’s affidavit.
During the hearing, Bishop’s affidavit was also read, which stated he helped Flood get out of the van through the passenger-side door.
Flood was present at Monday’s hearing, while Bishop was represented by his attorney.
Addressing Flood, the judge, who noted he was a previous law enforcement officer who also transported mental health patients, said the former HCSO deputy was sworn to protect the women.
A trial date has not been set.
