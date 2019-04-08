FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible tonight and through Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monday and Tuesday are both FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS with the potential of a few severe storms across parts of the area.
A humid pattern has allowed temperatures to climb into the lower 80s across the Pee Dee and into the low-mid 70s across the Grand Strand. This is the added fuel for the storms later this evening.
Showers and storms are currently working to the northeast and will impact our area later this evening and into the overnight hours.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Darlington, Scotland, Marlboro Counties until 10 p.m.
The risk of the severe weather will mainly be to our north and northwest this evening with clusters of storms capable of producing wind gusts of 50-60 mph and dime to quarter size hail. Storms will weaken and move into the Grand Strand later tonight, allowing for heavy rainfall and some rumbles of thunder along the coast before the storms begin to fade.
As we head into Tuesday, look for another round of showers and storms. Once again, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a slight risk for storms Tuesday afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even some hail will be possible Tuesday after temperatures climb into the mid-upper 70s.
The rest of the week looks calmer with highs in the low-mid 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances return on Friday.
