Charleston’s Hominy Grill announces it will close this month

When we first opened Hominy Grill in 1996, our goals were simple – we wanted to explore the traditions and history of the low country through our food. And we wanted to create a neighborhood restaurant with a sense of place. Nearly 24 years later, we are astonished by all that’s happened. We’ve achieved things we never imagined – winning the 2008 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast was a major honor. Getting to know so many regular customers over the past 23 years has also been hugely rewarding. We’re profoundly grateful for our now very extended family of loyal and beloved customers. And equally thankful to our dedicated and caring staff. You are all part of this restaurant. It is hard to say goodbye to all of this. However, after careful deliberation, we’ve decided that we’re ready for the next chapter. Our final day of service will be on Sunday, April 28. We are deeply grateful to our many supporters in the Charleston community and beyond. It has been a joy and a privilege to have met and fed so many of you along the way.