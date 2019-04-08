Carolina Forest Recreation Center, other facilities may be forced to close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several parks, recreation centers, fields and boat landings throughout Horry County are at the risk of cutbacks or in jeopardy of closing.
Horry County leaders said they knew this was coming for several years, as the parks and recreation budget has been running low.
"We can’t operate in a deficit,” said councilman Johnny Vaught. “We’re at a crossroads where we’re going to have to increase the millage or we’re going to have to start shutting down facilities.”
One of the facilities that may need to shut down is Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Council members explained that the location costs over $800,000 to run, and only generates around $200,000. Vaught said a millage increase of 3 or 5 mills may be an option, but council is looking at other ideas.
One option is to ramp up recreation tourism or to use part of the hospitality fee.
"If that situation works out with the cities like we’re hoping that it will,” Vaught added.
Several studies show recreational centers reduce crime in communities.
"They provide a tool of positive influence of recreational activities, physical activities. It keeps the children occupied. Idle time at home or at school can cause problems. So it’s a great crime prevention tool,” explained Horry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tom Fox.
Council will decide to either shut down facilities or figure out other funding options by July 1, which is the end of the fiscal year.
