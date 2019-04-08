Bill would require SC first responders report use of overdose reversal drugs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - State lawmakers in South Carolina are considering a bill that would help crack down on the state’s opioid crisis.
The battle against opioid abuse is an ongoing one nationwide, and Horry County is no exception. First responders are often forced to use overdose reversal drug Narcan to save lives in critical moments.
“Narcan is something we administer two, sometimes three times a day on average,” said Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue.
Lawmakers are looking at ways to combat the issue by turning to the state’s prescription monitoring program. It’s a database that helps health officials track what prescription pain medications patients receive, and which doctors prescribe them.
“Prescriptions are filled, and the pharmacy enters it into a database so we can look now to see if you had a prescription filled, when it was filled, what pharmacy, what physician prescribed it, what quantity, the whole nine yards,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer of Conway Medical Center.
A bill being discussed would take that a step farther, requiring first responders to report when overdose reversal drugs, like Narcan, are administered and submit information including the name of who it was administered to and when. The proposal is something Richardson said can be useful to doctors when prescribing powerful pain medications.
“What that means is that when the prescriber, or the designated agent goes to review that on behalf of the prescriber, they would see that Narcan has been given. That could be helpful information absolutely,” Richardson said.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it supports a measure that could help crack down on the opioid epidemic.
“It’s going to be an extra step in what our first responders do, but I think we’re going to be prepared to hopefully cut down on those numbers,” said Casey.
The bill was introduced in late January and was most recently discussed in a House Committee last week.
