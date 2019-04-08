Beach music maven Judy Collins dies at 66

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “I love beach music,” the Embers song of the same name says, “’Cause I was born with it in my bones. I learned to shag on the beach, the salt in air and the sand at my feet.”
These lyrics could have been written for Judy Collins, a founding member of the OD Shag Club and co-owner of Judy’s House of Oldies in North Myrtle Beach, who passed away Saturday.
Collins, born in Conway in 1952, died at home surrounded by her loving family, according to her obituary on the McMillan-Small Funeral Home website.
Fat Harold’s, the iconic shag club in North Myrtle Beach, hosted a benefit for Collins in 2015, noting in their announcement of the event that, “As you all may know by now Judy is having major health issues. She has provided years of dedication to our shag community from being a major DJ, dance instructor, booking bands for events, along with her sister Jeannie, selling you shoes to dance in.” At that benefit, the Embers featuring Craig Woolard performed, along with Jim Quick and Coastline.
Collins was inducted into the Shaggers Hall of Fame in 1999, and in a letter she wrote for the organization, “Music has been a major part of my life since the age of 12... I soon found myself leaning toward the ‘Beach Music’ as my favorite sound.
Collins’ obituary also states:
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Collins, her granddaughter, Logan Collins, her mother, Ester Oates, her sister, Jeannie Faulk Elmore (James) all of Myrtle Beach, and her brother, Jerry Oates (Debbie) of Charleston.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends from 12:30PM until 1:45 PM, Wednesday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Following the service her family invites friends to meet them at Fat Harold’s Beach Club to continue celebrating Judy’s life with them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shaggers Hall of Fame Foundation, PO Box 4070, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
