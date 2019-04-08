Beach music maven Judy Collins dies at 66

Fat Harold’s, the iconic shag club in North Myrtle Beach, hosted a benefit for Collins in 2015, noting in their announcement of the event that, “As you all may know by now Judy is having major health issues. She has provided years of dedication to our shag community from being a major DJ, dance instructor, booking bands for events, along with her sister Jeannie, selling you shoes to dance in.” At that benefit, the Embers featuring Craig Woolard performed, along with Jim Quick and Coastline.