Hello everyone this is Captain Matt with Waccamaw Outfitters. I wanted to share a video of a very unique experience that one of my lifelong friends and fellow charter captains experienced yesterday. My friend Captain Roy with First Strike Charters captured a video of a dolphin on the north end of the Waccamaw River near Reeves Ferry. We have never seen anything like this and thought we would share it. Thank you Captain Roy for sharing. #captainroy #hotdog #waccamawriver #dolphin #firststrikecharters